Obituary: Richards, Dale “Dalebert” Leroy

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 29, 2022
Dale “Dalebert” Leroy Richards, 57, of Parkersburg WV, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022. He was born September 1, 1964, a son of the late Jackie and Nina Caplinger Richards.

He was a handyman and enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys, trench art, and his only daughter.

Dale is survived by a daughter; April Milhoan, and four brothers; Mike Richards (Tammy), David Richards (Angela), Tim Caplinger (Missy), and Tommy Richards (Natasha).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Mark Richards.

In honoring Dales’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Richards family.

