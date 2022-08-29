Obituary: Schauwecker, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Schauwecker, 89, of Parkersburg died August 24, 2022, at Stonerise Healthcare. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Charles Joseph and Loretta Beatrice (Luthringer) Loritsch.

She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and worked at JcPenny’s. She enjoyed crafting, woodworking, and reading.

She is survived by a son Mark Schauwecker (Jeanne); daughter Jayne Schauwecker (Dave Davis); grandchildren Jordan Ciarochi (Mike), Heather Payne, Lyndsay Payne, Myranda Payne, and Dani Schauwecker; and great-grandchildren Reese, and Cora Ciarochi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband E. Mark Schauwecker.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Margaret Mary with Father Stephen Vallelonga as a celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

