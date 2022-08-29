Obituary: Shepherd, Paul Lavere

Paul Lavere Shepherd, 88, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, WV, and former resident of Defuniak Springs, Florida for 28 years, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Waterview Pointe Nursing Home in Marietta, OH. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Walton, WV a son of the late Reverend William C. Shepherd and Mary Shepherd Martin. He graduated from St. Marys High School, Class of 1953, and attended West Virginia University where he played football for the Mountaineers.

He was an Insurance Agent for State Farm and Erie Insurance and worked in Florida with the Daily News and as a self-proprietor. He was a Methodist by faith and a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. Paul was an animal lover, coin, and political button collector, and enjoyed his vintage car collections.

Paul is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Ann McClead (Matthew) of Parkersburg, Margaret Lynne Esbenshade (Harry) of Vienna, Jennifer Susan Corra of Vienna, and Amy Ruth McBride (Brian Hall) of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren Jason Johnson (Kristen), Ashli Corra, Abigail O’Keefe (Tim), Katherine Hushion (JP), Rachel Reed (Patrick), Molly Esbenshade, Kylee, and Nicholas McBride; eight great-grandchildren; Brayden and Allison Johnson, Yasmene Greenleaf, Aila, and Lily O’Keefe, Faye and Oliver Hushion and Benjamin Reed; two aunts Ethel Ingram and Betty Anderson both of Parkersburg, one niece, Mary Lee Hodges, and three nephews Bill Wertman, John Wilson, and Joe Wilson all of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Megan Johnson, and a sister Rosalee Wilson.

Private Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, July 28th, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

