Obituary: Watson, Northa Louise

From the mailman and bank tellers who enjoyed her baked goods at Christmas, to her nieces and nephews whom she loved as if she had birthed them, to her son and grandsons to whom she devoted the middle of her retirement years, Northa Louise Watson was a loyal and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Northa was born in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, on May 22, 1939, to the late Oscar and Helen (McCoy) Wilson and spent her formative years in Ohio before moving to Florida as a young adult. Northa settled in Kanawha County, West Virginia, in the 1970s and later moved to Wood County, West Virginia, to be closer to family. She gave her life to Jesus in 1975 and spent the rest of her days praising Him for the wonderful changes He brought to her life. Northa was called home to be with her Lord on August 26, 2022, at Stonerise Parkersburg (Eagle Point) in Parkersburg, WV.

Northa is survived by her son Bryan Ungar (Audrey) of Vienna, WV, grandsons Jacob Ungar (Asia) of Parkersburg, WV, and Joshua Ungar (Ashlee) of Fort Dix, New Jersey. Great-grandchildren Noelle, Journee, and Silas. A sister, Martha Sholler, of Arizona, and a brother, Glenn Wilson, of Xenia, Ohio, and a sister-in-law Jo Wilson of Xenia, OH. Several special nieces and nephews. Family friend Twila Jobes, who helped care for her in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease, and Ron Haney who cared for her as if she were his own mother, showing up at the drop of a hat to fix things that may or may not have needed to be fixed, but it made her happy. She dearly loved her church family at the Reedy Bible Church in Reedy, WV, and considered her longtime friend and pastor Richard McKenzie, his wife Linda, and their children and grandchildren to be part of her own family.

Along with her parents, she is proceeded in death by her sisters Margaret Wilson, Anna Dawson, and Barbara Waters and her brothers Paul Wilson and David Wilson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Northa was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis which forced her into early retirement from her longtime position as a CNA at Doctor’s Hospital in South Charleston. But this did not slow her down and she kept herself busy baking, cooking, crocheting, reading, and visiting friends and family. She also very much enjoyed “junking” at second-hand stores and yard sales. After she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, family friend Twila Jobes became her part-time caregiver until it became clear that she needed the specialized care of the excellent staff of Auguste’s Cottage Memory Care Unit at Stonerise Parkersburg (Eagle Point). There her social butterfly side reappeared and she kept the staff and other residents entertained with her sometimes feisty/sometimes silly personality and spontaneous singing which was often Christmas songs regardless of the season. She became a “covid-19″ graduate (successfully passing that course twice) and although that educational experience accelerated her cognitive decline, she still had a bright smile for those who weren’t annoying her at that moment.

Northa’s family will tell you she had many “sayings” they wearied of over time, but when dementia began to steal those phrases from her mind her family would spout them occasionally as if they’d been the ones who came up with the phrases in the first place.

Northa’s funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV, with the Reverend Richard McKenzie officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 am at the funeral home.

