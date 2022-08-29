Obituary: Wilson, James L.

James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old.

James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.

James was known by many as “Mr. Kroger,” “Paps,” or simply James. He loved his regular customers and never met a stranger. He loved giving quarters to children and always had a smile on his face. His check-out line was always full of loyal customers, many of which followed him to the different area Kroger stores where he worked throughout his career. When he retired, he filled his time by encouraging people online and by sending people greeting cards in the mail. He also regularly visited people in hospitals and nursing homes to pray with them. He loved lifting up Jesus and sharing a smile.

In September of 1963, he married Judith Hupp, and they were married for nearly 59 years. They had four children: Kelita Deems (Randy), Vienna, WV; Scott Wilson (Emma), Dayton, OH; and Matthew Wilson, Columbus, OH. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sherri Rasmussen (Jim), Lancaster, OH. His seven grandchildren were the light of his life: Eric S. Deems (Amy), Nashville, TN; Brent Deems (Rachel), Columbus, OH; Allison White (Darrell), Cookeville, TN; Stephanie Meyers (Michael), Dayton, OH; Libby Root (Chris), Cincinnati, OH; Kirsten Moses (Kyle), Columbus, OH; and Wesley Rasmussen, Lancaster, OH. Also, nine great-grandchildren and several precious nieces and nephews. James is survived by one brother, Keith C. Wilson, Jr., of Parkersburg, WV, and one sister, Mary K. Wilson, of Lexington, KY. James was preceded in death by his parents.

While James will be greatly missed by his loving family and countless friends, his family is grateful that he, Sherri, his parents, and many friends are together again!

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Leavitt’s Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and also one hour prior to the funeral service. Live streaming will be available via the funeral home website. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.