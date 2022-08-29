Parkersburg football team lends a helping hand to the community after big win

By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just days after the Big Red’s big win on Friday night they went out to the community who supports them to lend a helping hand.

They helped move Molly’s Pet Pantry from one place to another.

The team gathered at the pet pantry to carry hundreds of pounds of dog food and other supplies.

The pet pantry gives away free pet supplies every Saturday after noticing a need for those supplies. They were forced to move their operation to a new location and the team was there to make that stress lighter.

“I reached out to the football team and said hey can you send me a couple of players well they sent there whole team so our community is blessed and it takes a village to do this,” Owner, Jon Six said.

The pet pantry plans to work out of their new facility for the extended future but they will not stop giving away pet supplies on Saturdays.

