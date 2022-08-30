Congressman Bill Johnson attends healthcare policy roundtable

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in Marietta Congressman Bill Johnson attended a healthcare policy roundtable hosted by Americans for Prosperity.

Johnson stood in front of a crowd alongside Dr. Bernard Bubanic and Deputy Director of Issue Education Jason Edson.

The moderator of the panel asked the three guests questions about healthcare and the three guests gave their opinions.

For Congressman Johnson his future of healthcare is getting rid of government interference and allowing the people to have choice.

“Hopefully the future of healthcare is getting the federal government out of it and making healthcare decisions between patients and doctors. I think as you give more choice they’re going to become more informed about what their options are,” Congressman Johnson said.

Congressman Johnson said he is aware of this process possibly taking an extended amount of time but believes that roundtables such as the one held today is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.