Congressman Bill Johnson attends healthcare policy roundtable

Americans for Prosperity roundtable
Americans for Prosperity roundtable(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today in Marietta Congressman Bill Johnson attended a healthcare policy roundtable hosted by Americans for Prosperity.

Johnson stood in front of a crowd alongside Dr. Bernard Bubanic and Deputy Director of Issue Education Jason Edson.

The moderator of the panel asked the three guests questions about healthcare and the three guests gave their opinions.

For Congressman Johnson his future of healthcare is getting rid of government interference and allowing the people to have choice.

“Hopefully the future of healthcare is getting the federal government out of it and making healthcare decisions between patients and doctors. I think as you give more choice they’re going to become more informed about what their options are,” Congressman Johnson said.

Congressman Johnson said he is aware of this process possibly taking an extended amount of time but believes that roundtables such as the one held today is a step in the right direction.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man charged with wanton endangerment
Parkersburg man accused of pointing a gun at a woman near the mall
police lights
One person has died in homemade bomb explosion
Michael A. Jackson Obit
Obituary: Jackson, Michael A.
Randy Lee Bell Obit
Obituary: Bell, Randy Lee
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Kay Bibb

Latest News

Emergency officials advising people on how to be ready during disaster
Emergency officials advising people on how to be ready during disaster
Nutter reflects on one of the biggest moments from the Backyard Brawl
Nutter reflects on one of the biggest moments from the Backyard Brawl
City of Vienna receives ARP money
Vienna receives ARP money to improve city infrastructure
Backyard Brawl Josh Jenkins
WTAP News @ 6 -Backyard Brawl Josh Jenkins