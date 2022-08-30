Emergency officials advising people on how to be ready during disaster

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With September being National Preparedness Month, officials want people to take time to be ready in the event of a disaster.

Wood County emergency officials say that emergency preparedness is year-round.

And that it is important to take time to look at ways to be ready in the case of a disaster.

Whether that be a natural disaster, power going off, or even your car dying in an unknown location.

Officials, such as Wood Co. 911 Center public information officer, Aaron Fleenor says to always set up emergency kits and prepared to help yourself, family, neighbors and even pets.

“Also don’t forget the pets who need who need water and food for them as well. And some of their favorite toys because they’re going to get stressed during the situation as well,” says Fleenor.

Some items to have in the case of an emergency are flashlights, batteries, portable phone charger and water.

You can find other items to add to your emergency kits by going to this link to find more ways to be prepared.

