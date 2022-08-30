Nutter reflects on one of the biggest moments from the Backyard Brawl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As we get closer to the Backyard Brawl returning for West Virginia fans, we spoke with another local Mountaineer who played in the big game.

Cody Nutter served as the long snapper for the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2007-2011.

The Parkersburg South high school product says that he can’t wait to see the latest WVU team take part in this historic rivalry.

As he remembers many of the most significant games from the rivalry.

Such as the 2009 game when WVU beat the eighth-ranked Pitt Panthers, as he snapped the game-winning field-goal to end the game. And get revenge for the devastating 2007 loss.

“That was the biggest rebuttal in my mind. Getting to see my kicker, Tyler Bitancurt get carried off the field and had the interview with Erin Andrews at ESPN and all that. It was a good comeback,” says Nutter.

Nutter jokes that although he has family in Pittsburgh, the college up there has changed his feelings about the city.

We will have another west virginia mountaineer for tomorrow to reflect on the rivalry.

