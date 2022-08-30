Obituary: Antill, Glen Lewis

Glen Lewis Antill, 84, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord on August 28, 2022, after a short bout with cancer.

Glen was born on June 22, 1938, to John and Clara Antill of Wingett Run. Well known to the community, Glen worked at the Colegate Food Center for 55 years, having been the owner for the last 22 of those years. As well, he was a member and trustee of the Souls Harbor Baptist Church for 41 years.

Glen is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Beulah Bruce-Sullivan, brothers, Virgil, Bernard, and Raymond, and sons, John Antill and Mike Oliver.

Glen is survived by the love of his life, Patricia (Sullivan) whom he married on August 28, 1966. Also surviving is daughter Barb Binegar (Randy) of Logan, sons Tim Antill (Carey) of Fleming, Terry Antill (Michelle “Missy”) of Lake Wylie, SC, Robert Oliver (Barb) of Lower Salem, Steve Oliver of Marietta; Melody Dearth (former partner of son, Mike); 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Glen’s wishes, he will be cremated with no funeral service arrangements. There will be a celebration of life for the family at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com Please, no flowers. Donations can be sent in Glen’s honor to Souls Harbor Baptist Church, 115 Caywood Rd, Marietta, OH.

