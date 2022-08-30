Obituary: Ford, Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a long battle with illness, surrounded by family and friends.

Amy was born in Portsmouth on August 30, 1975, to John and Clara (Holt) Jackson. She attended Belpre High School and was a member of the girls’ basketball team before graduating in 1993. Amy pursued a career in phlebotomy and worked as a phlebotomist at Marietta Memorial Hospital for many years, before working briefly as a cook at the Washington County Jail. Amy was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking for family and friends, and video games. Amy was an animal lover and had two cats, Gordon and Marshie. Amy used to play volleyball leisurely and also played women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball. But, her greatest achievement came in 2003 with the birth of her daughter. Amy was a strong believer in the Lord and was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, in Devola, Ohio. Friends and family remember her as a kind-hearted and outgoing person who would do anything for anyone and who put everyone else’s needs and wants before her own.

Along with her parents, Amy is also survived by her husband, Eric Ford, and her daughter, Ashley Ford of Marietta; her sister, Heather (John) Gerard, and nieces, Aubrey Powell, Emily Gerard, Gracie Gerard, and Kynzlee Gerard all of Wilmington; her brother, Jud Henderson (Tammy) of Columbus; her father-in-law, Dale Ford (Geneva Farley) and mother-in-law Marlyn Smith (Harvey Spencer) both of Marietta; and her maternal grandmother, Alpha “Charlie” Holt (Cable) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of Lucasville.

Amy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Edna Jackson; her maternal grandfather, Elmer Holt; her uncle Butch Holt; her aunts Judy Holt and Lois Holt.; and her beloved cats, Charlie and Jake.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Travis Shaner and Rick Murphy officiating.

Burial will follow in Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, September 1st at the funeral home and again from 10 AM until time of service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

