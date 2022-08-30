Obituary: Havens, Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer

Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence.

Merle was born June 1. 1930, in Lead Mine, WV, and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena, and Verla.

She married J.D. Shaffer on her 17th birthday and from that day went on to live a long and remarkable life. She became an active partner in ministry with her husband while raising four children, Dennis (Ervaleen), Rich (Deborah), Patti Butcher (Harry Ricker), and Robb. After J.D.’s death, she later married a longtime family friend, Rev. Jeff Havens who survives, and his children, Rev. Calvin Havens (Dorothy) and Winnette (Rick) Leonard all of Alabama. Grandma is also survived by grandchildren, Chad Butcher, Britni Butcher, and Maria Shaffer.

Merle also completed her college degree from Glenville State College in Special Education. She lovingly taught and cared for students who needed extra attention and love for 23 years. After retirement, she and J.D. traveled the world which brought her great joy as well as a new bell for her vast collection. She also remained active as a chair of Ruth Fellowship and United Methodist Women at Wayside United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, September 2 from 11 am – 1 pm followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. Both will be at Wayside United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeremy Daniels officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Wayside Building Fund.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Shaffer family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.