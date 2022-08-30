Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.

Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green.

She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back to Marietta and graduating in 1965. While in high school, she was a member of the GAA where she first started bowling. It became a lifelong hobby and sport for her lasting over 50 plus years. She was on the local WBA board in Marietta for many years as well as holding the position of Vice President. She was on many teams over the years and bowled with teammates in local and state tournaments, but the highlight was getting to travel across the country for 31 years bowling in the National Women’s Tournaments.

After high school, Pam attended Valley Beauty School. She became a hairdresser and worked for 20-plus years in Marietta including owning her own beauty shop and working at The Fashion Beauty Salon.

Pam had volunteered with many organizations over the years including EMT with Warren Twp. in the 80′s. She worked as an election poll worker in both Warren and East Muskingum Twps. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Warren Twp Fire Dept, Marietta Post 64 American Legion, two Red Hat groups, and was a 4-H club advisor, Cub Scout den mother, and most recently volunteered with Franciscan Meals in Marietta. Pam loved to travel with family and friends and enjoyed quilting with sew-ins and quilt camp with friends. She also enjoyed Bingo and Casinos and playing cards.

On March 30, 1969, she married Charles Benjamin Hess. She is survived by children: Meredith (Bobby) Becker grandchildren: Bailey, Griffin, and Sydney of Marietta, Jason (Sarah) Hess grandchildren: Mackenzie and Ella of Marietta, Chris (Sherri) Hess grandchildren Caleb and Connor (Melody) of Columbus, Jeff (Mary Jo) Hess of Cleveland; brother John Green of Centreville, MI and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her parents, Neil and Helen, husband Charlie, and sister Penny Nicholson preceded her in death.

A special thank-you to the staff at Harmar Place for the compassionate care she received.

The family will greet friends from 1 until 3 on Sunday (Sept. 4) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

