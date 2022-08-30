Obituary: Humbert, Ronda S.

Ronda S. Humbert, 81, of Parkersburg, WV went to be with the lord Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born April 11, 1941, in Covington Virginia. A daughter of the late Fred Stokey and Janet (Bussard) Stokey.

She was a homemaker, and Sunday school teacher for over 50 years, and she was a member of the Gideons International Auxiliary. Ronda was also a member of Grace Gospel Church.

Ronda is survived by her loving husband, Frank Humbert.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Stokey Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Grace Gospel Church, Pettyville WV with Pastor Roger Benson officiating. Visitation will be 10 AM- 11 AM Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International.

