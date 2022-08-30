Obituary: Reynolds, Sonny “PJ”

Sonny “PJ” Reynolds, 51, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 11th in Amarillo, TX. He was born in Marietta to Harry “Sonny” Reynolds & Linda (Seevers) Reynolds. Sonny graduated from Frontier high school in 1989. He was a driver for USA Ready Mix Co. in Panama City, FL. Sonny was a fun-loving, all-around great guy, without a mean bone in his body. He’d give you the shirt off his own back even if it was all he had. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, and boating.

He is survived by his wife Crystal Taylor-Reynolds, two children Hanna Reynolds & Jacob Reynolds (both from a previous marriage), two stepdaughters Jennifer Romine & Crystal Brooks, Mother Linda (Seevers) Reynolds, Sister Linda Reynolds, and two nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his father Harry.

The family will greet friends 1-3 and 5-7 on Friday, September 2nd at McClure-Shafer-Lankford Funeral Home. There will be a covered dish dinner held in Sonny’s honor at the VFW on Pike St. at 1 pm Saturday, September 3rd.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com All flowers, cards and donations are welcome and can be sent to McClure-Shafer- Lankford Funeral Home.

A benefit dinner will be held on September 17th, 4 PM - 8 PM at Marietta College (Anderson Hall) 215 5th St, Marietta.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.