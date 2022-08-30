Three high school bands will split donations of over $2000 after performances in the Artbridge Summer Concert Series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Artsbridge collected over two thousand dollars for three local high schools from donations collected during their summer concert series.

Artsbridge has been hosting the summer music series at the park for 20 years and said schools have always been part of their series.

This was the first year for Williamstown High school’s band to join.

The Program Coordinator for Artsbridge said they take donations from the audience during the performances to give to the bands when it’s over.

The Executive Director for Artsbridge, Lyndsay Dennis said this is a great opportunity for the high school students.

“It helps them feel seen, it helps them feel supported by their community, so not only school events but community events and seeing people coming out and see them. It gives them a sense of pride. You know, they practice so hard, they work so hard all year round. I think it gives them a way to have family brought in and maybe people to see it who wouldn’t otherwise go to a game or something like that.”

Diane McDonald is the Program Coordinator. She said they try to help the community in any way they can. That’s why all of their grants and donations go back into the community.

The two thousand dollars will be divided among the three schools.

Both the Parkersburg High School and Williamstown’s Band Directors said they’re planning to put the money towards instrument repairs and supplies.

We have not heard back from South’s Band Director yet.

