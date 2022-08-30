Vienna receives ARP money to improve city infrastructure

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna has recently received their second $1.3 million installment of ARP money to help rebuild and improve city infrastructure.

Mayor Randy Rapp says the city has only used around $200,000 of the $2.6 million that they have been allocated.

They have over $300,000 to the utility board for the River Road project and another $300,000 to three new sewer pumps to help with the efficiency in which the city sends water to be treated in Parkersburg.

As you know any city no matter how old they are has infrastructure problems. Our water lines are getting older, our sewer lines are getting older so in order to maintain the quality of life for your citizens you have to stay on top of these things,” Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp said.

He added that they have other ideas of what the ARP money will be put towards but the first priority is what will help benefit the residents.

