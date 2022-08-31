Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Belpre city’s chief of police is retiring and the city is looking for his replacement.

Belpre’s chief of police Terry Williams has decided to start his retirement early.

Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz says that the being the police chief is a civil position and needs more than one person to submit an application.

Lorentz said that they have at least two interested.

An interim chief has not been named yet, and Lorentz said he doesn’t plan to choose until Williams retirement date on September 15th.

“From that point on once I name an interim, it’s my understanding that I have 60 days to test and appoint a new chief. So it gives the guys a little more time to study, reflect, “Do i want to take this test or not” and so forth. And gives us a little more time to make sure we do it correctly

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information on the hiring process.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.