Driving tips for the holiday weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Local law enforcement shared driving tips for this upcoming holiday weekend.

With the increase in traffic volume, law enforcement would like people to maintain proper speeds and distances between vehicles around you.

This is because a number of accidents are due to lack of distance between vehicles.

Sergeant Eric Knowlton with the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared safety tips that included wearing seatbelts and helmets.

Knowlton said, “We want to remind people before they travel on the roadways to make sure they have proper safety equipment, including bottles of water because the weather is hot. We also want to remind everybody that whenever they are out traveling to be cautious, know their destination, how long it should take, and try to not rush.”

Knowlton went on to suggest keeping a flare or something that flashes in your car in case you get into a crash.

That way when there’s fog or other weather conditions that limit visibility, you can warn other motorists about the accident.

Also, if you plan on drinking, try to designate someone to drive so everyone gets home safely.

