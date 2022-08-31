Mike Molinari talks about W.Va. natives being in the Backyard Brawl

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With one more day until the Backyard Brawl begins, we continue our series speaking with former football Mountaineers about their time in the historic rivalry.

Mike Molinari, a punter and holder for the West Virginia Mountaineers says that he can’t wait to see this rivalry back after its 11-year hiatus.

The Parkersburg-native was a redshirt freshman in the last Backyard Brawl where the Mountaineers won 21 to 20 over the Pitt Panthers.

Molinari says that he is also very excited to see a lot of the other young West Virginia natives being a part of this historic feud.

Including kicker, Casey Legg who Molinari recruited to the program.

“The thing I love most about this roster is, and I think what Coach Brown has done a really good job of is how many West Virginia natives have an impact in this game. And so, again, going back to understanding a rivalry, understanding growing up with it, if you think about Dante Stills and I think we’re starting three offensive linemen all from West Virginia. He made that a focus when he came in that we’re going to get those guys and we’re going to have them. I took that same approach with a guy like Casey Legg,” says Molinari.

Molinari says that he loves seeing what is expected to be a large amount of WVU fans -- who will be the road team -- attending the game compared to Pitt fans.

