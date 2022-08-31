Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn

Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg WV went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2022, at 3:34 pm surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting. She was born on November 3, 1963, in Daytona Beach, Florida, a daughter of Sarah Ann Flanary & the late Rod Flanary Sr.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Julia Sisson, father Rod Flanary Sr, brother William Flanary & son William Julian David Anderson.

Surviving is her mother Sarah Ann Flanary of Daytona Beach Florida, five sisters and one brother, all of Florida, husband of 43 years Scott Paul Anderson of Parkersburg WV, and five sons, Scott (Cassie) Anderson of New Martinsville WV, Donald (Kristina) Anderson of Walker WV, Timothy (Tilishia) Anderson of Parkersburg WV, Bradley Anderson of Parkersburg WV & Wesley Anderson of Parkersburg WV, fourteen grandchildren, Makayla, Katelyn, Brayden, Braylen, Dalton, Whyatt, Cameron, Noah, Landon, Ariel, Hayden, Remington, Paizley & Emalee Anderson, and one great-grandchild Alexander Anderson.

She was a strong, beautiful, loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved with all her heart and would do anything for anyone. She was a CNA and spent many years in the healthcare field. She enjoyed going on dates with her husband to Lone Cabbage for fish dinner, watching Nascar races and football games, going to the beach and sitting in the sun, spending time with her children, and making memories. One of her favorite sayings was “If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans.

The memorial service will be Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either www.stjude.org or shrinerschildrens.org

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

