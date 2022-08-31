Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.

Leo O. Gandor went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at home with his wife and children by his side.

A long-time resident of Marietta and a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Dawn Glidden Gandor on October 29, 1962. Leo was born in Cabaiguan of Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in 1941, before arriving in Marietta in 1953. He loved this country and found it a great privilege to become a U. S. citizen.

He would be the first to tell you his greatest accomplishment was receiving Jesus in his heart at the age of eighteen. He attended Bethel Lighthouse Church.

Leo started work at E. I. DuPont in 1965 as an electrician and retired in 2000. He was also the owner and operator of Colonial Quick Clean Laundromat for over 40 years, among owning other properties and business ventures.

Leo is survived by his wife, Dawn of nearly 60 years; his four children: Matthew (Ingrid) Gandor, Carrie (Kevin) Gutberlet, Aaron (Missy) Gandor, Vanessa (Kent) Gutberlet all of Marietta; his grandchildren: Kristian (Bekah) Gandor, Kalen Gandor, Tori Gandee, Cody (Jasmine) Gutberlet, Lexi (Michael) Wittekind, Grant, Brice (Hallie), Cade and Emma Gandor, Hunter, Keeley, and Skyley Gutberlet; his great-grandchildren: Bryce Gandee, Kolbie and Kash Gutberlet, Bentley Gutberlet and one more due in February of 2023, Zane and Zaiden Wittekind. He is also survived by nephews: Craig Gandor and Daniel, Robert and Eric Hickman, and brother-in-law Don Hickman.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Hasel and Maria Gandor, brother George Gandor, sister Maria Gandor, and nephew Keith Gandor.

The family would like to thank our Hospice team, especially Kim, and Janell for their special care of our dad when needed the most.

A private family celebration of Leo’s life was observed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. In lieu of flowers donations in Leo’s memory may be made to Bethel Lighthouse Church, P O Box 23, Marietta, OH to be given to Lower Salem Food Pantry. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

