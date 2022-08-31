Obituary: Moore, Leona May

Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away on August 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of the Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.

Surviving Leona is her children Virgil “Rob” Roberts II (Dianna) and Judy Plants; grandchildren Matthew Plants (Amy), Jessica Hughes (Harold), Jordan Monroe (Jesse); great-grandchildren Landon Monroe, Sydney Monroe, and Heather Monroe; step-children Lori Rhodes (Tim) and Christy McCune (Van); and great-grandchildren Khylan Kinzlynn and Ashley.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Michael Moore; 1st husband Virgil Roberts; grandson Nathan Mark Wallace; siblings Carl Burner, Mooney Burner, George Burner, Loretta Poling, and Martha Hackathorn; and son-in-law Phil Plants.

Services for Leona will be held Friday, September 2nd, at 11 am, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Thursday the 1st from 5-8 pm at the Funeral Home, and again an hour before the service on Friday. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Evergreen North Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

