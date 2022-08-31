Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Wolfgang Ed

Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, August 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.

Ed grew up in Parkersburg, graduating from Parkersburg High in 1950. He then served in the US Air Force for 8 years as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the service he was employed by Johns Manville in Vienna. There he became reacquainted with Betty Dotson and they married on August 30, 1958. This would have been their 64th wedding anniversary. Ed and Betty were blessed with two wonderful daughters and sons-in-law: Jeanette and Val Yosifov of Port Orange, FL, and Jennifer and Alan Patrick of Pittsburgh, PA.

In 1971 Ed transferred to Cleburne, TX with Johns Manville and retired in 1987. During this time he was a foreman and in Employee Relations as the Training Engineer. He attended many universities during his career taking classes related to his work. During this time he also earned his private pilot’s license; aircraft power, frame, and maintenance licenses; and rebuilt several single-engine airplanes from the ground up and then flew them all over Texas. Ed also very much enjoyed traveling with his wife and daughters in motor homes all over this beautiful country of ours.

He is survived by his wife, daughters, and sons-in-law, two brothers: Jim of Las Vegas and Jack of Parkersburg, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Wanda Smith of New Jersey.

We would like to thank our many friends who came to keep him company and help over the past several weeks. We especially thank Karen Pfalzgraf for her love and help and her son Mike, Phil and Nancy Stanley for all the help they gave with our trips to the hospital over the past year, Milt and Penny Morris and Janet Gilbert have always been right here with anything we needed, one phone call and they were here. We also want to thank the nurses of Amedisys Hospice. They were so kind and so helpful during his last seven weeks of life.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held two hours prior, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

For Covid concerns, masks will be available.

