Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”

C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer.

He was born to Clifford and Shirley (Wehr) Sloter on June 4, 1946, in Hebron, Ohio. He grew up in Meigs County and graduated from Southern High School in 1964. He was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, and friend. Larry spent the last 42 years with his best friend, the love of his life, and forever partner, Kelly (Berga) Sloter. Larry was a construction worker and became Business Manager of Laborers Local 639 in 1989 where he retired in 2004. He was a board member of the Laborers District Council, a judge of elections for LIUNA, district council, and local union elections, he was also a 50+ year member of Local 639 and a lifetime member of the Elks 4077. Larry enjoyed collecting records, transistor radios, and old telephones. The most important thing in his life were his children and his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Lora Sloter Moore, and brother Dale Sloter. He is survived by his wife Kelly, and daughters, Wendy (Josh) Giffin, Amber (Sam) Heiss, and Annie Sloter. He is also survived by Kate (Dustin) Maxon, and Scott Sloter from his previous marriage. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Connor and Caden Giffin, Wyatt, Madisyn, and Landon Heiss, Lukas, Scarlett, Alyssa, and Kiley Doak, Kayla Howard, and numerous “bonus grandkids.” Also, surviving are grandchildren Ethan, Asher, Owen, and Ella Maxon, and Berkeley, Maxwell, and Hudson Moore. He is also survived by 4 sisters, Retha Murray, Sharon Hendrickson, Amy Sloter, and Jean Hardin, and 2 brothers, Marion “Buzz” (Iva) Sloter and Randal (Terry) Sloter.

Services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750. Calling hours will be from 2 – 8 PM on Friday, September 2, and again from 2 PM until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm.

