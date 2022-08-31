Obituary: Tighe Jr., Paul “Dave” David

Paul “Dave” David Tighe Jr., 57 of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

He was born May 6, 1965, in Pittsburgh, PA, a son of the late Paul David Sr. and Karen Arlene (Baxter) Tighe.

Dave enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, cars, and CB radios. He also enjoyed working on different electronics, taking them apart, and putting them back together.

He is survived by his children Kelly Tighe, Kayla Tighe, and DJ Tighe; 5 grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Nikki.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his companion of 20 years, Teresa Byrne.

In accordance with Dave’s wishes, he will be cremated. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

