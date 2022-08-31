Student Athlete of the Week: Mac Threatt

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Mac Threatt, a junior from Marietta high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a three year member of the Marietta Tigers varsity soccer team, Mac has stepped into a leadership role for the team after being a starter since his freshman year.

“It’s a big deal that they look up to me on the team and we got to keep winning games and keep improving and challenging ourselves in practice,” said Threatt. “Yeah we lost our first game but we bounced back against Dover and got a big win. So hopefully we can just keep winning and keep improving everyday.”

Mac knows that being a student athlete is the most essential thing with playing a sport. He knows that you can not play the sport you love if you do not have the grades for it.

“It means a lot. School is really important for us. We have a lot of smart guys on the team and if we don’t pass we don’t get to play, so it just keeps us focused and ready to make our grades good,” said Threatt. “It’s been challenging sometimes, but most of the time it’s been pretty easy because we have a flexible schedule with our coaches, they support us in school and we can still do everything we want to do outside of school.”

Mac loves what the game of soccer gives to him; fun memories and times that he will remember forever.

“I have a lot of people in my family that have played before and I’ve just enjoyed it. I have a lot of friends that play the sport. Met a lot of people, it’s just fun every time I play. We just go out and win. We have great coaches, we have great players. They are all my friends. It’s just fun to play and we just do whatever we want and have fun.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.