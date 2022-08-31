A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday morning.(Vienna Police Dept.)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Williamstown man is facing charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase this morning.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says 33-year old Zachary Lucas is charged with fleeing while driving under the influence.

The charges come after an officer tried to pull over Lucas around 1:20 A.M. Wednesday morning.

They say Lucas was driving a motorcycle going 84 miles per hour in a 55 zone.

Lucas did not stop; he turned heading north on Rosemar to route 14.

Lucas was stopped and arrested in Boaz.

The Wood county Sheriffs and Parkersburg Police Department helped the Vienna Police Department in the chase.

