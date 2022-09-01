Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5 pm until Sept 4

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm

Thursday, September 1st

Charcuterie Class at the Links at Woodridge, Thurs. 6:30 pm

Friday, September 2nd

Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center, Fri.-Sun.

Riverboat Days: American Heritage at the Marietta Levee, Fri. 2:30-9:30 pm

Washington County Fair Parade Downtown Marietta, Fri. 10 am

Marietta First Friday Events Ohio Model T Jamboree, 5-9 pm Free Artsbridge Collage Making at the Armory Square, 5-9 pm The Troubadours at Peoples Bank Theatre, 6 pm River City Orchestra at the Armory Square, 7 pm

Loaded Grits Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, Fri. 5-6 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Bopfusion Jazz Trio The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm

Band of Brothers at WFW 1212, Fri. 8 pm

The Fab Four: The Intimate Beatles Tribute at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, September 3rd

Kerry Blair at Valley Cemetery (near Reno) Sponsored by the Castle, Sat. 8-9 am & 10 am-11 pm

Washington County Fair at the Fairgrounds, Sept 3rd-6th, go to artsbridgeonline.org for full schedule

Free Family Showing of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10 am

Free Family Fun Day at City Park, Sat. 12-6 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: John Horne Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Sunday, September 4th

Riverboat Days: American Countess, Sun. 8 am-5 pm

Open Mic Sunday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Sun. 2-4 pm

