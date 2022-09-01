Arts and entertainment events happening September 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - September 1st
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.-Sun. 12-5 pm until Sept 4
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
  • Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
  • The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17
  • Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm

Thursday, September 1st

  • Charcuterie Class at the Links at Woodridge, Thurs. 6:30 pm

Friday, September 2nd

  • Nelsonville Music Festival at Snow Fork Event Center, Fri.-Sun.
  • Riverboat Days: American Heritage at the Marietta Levee, Fri. 2:30-9:30 pm
  • Washington County Fair Parade Downtown Marietta, Fri. 10 am
  • Marietta First Friday Events
    • Ohio Model T Jamboree, 5-9 pm Free
    • Artsbridge Collage Making at the Armory Square, 5-9 pm
    • The Troubadours at Peoples Bank Theatre, 6 pm
    • River City Orchestra at the Armory Square, 7 pm
  • Loaded Grits Cooking Class at The Changed Plate, Fri. 5-6 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: Bopfusion Jazz Trio The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Band of Brothers at WFW 1212, Fri. 8 pm
  • The Fab Four: The Intimate Beatles Tribute at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri. 8 pm

Saturday, September 3rd

  • Kerry Blair at Valley Cemetery (near Reno) Sponsored by the Castle, Sat. 8-9 am & 10 am-11 pm
  • Washington County Fair at the Fairgrounds, Sept 3rd-6th, go to artsbridgeonline.org for full schedule
  • Free Family Showing of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Odyssey 7 Theatre, Sat. 10 am
  • Free Family Fun Day at City Park, Sat. 12-6 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: John Horne Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm

Sunday, September 4th

  • Riverboat Days: American Countess, Sun. 8 am-5 pm
  • Open Mic Sunday at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Sun. 2-4 pm

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

