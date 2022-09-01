Discovery World on Market provides alternate way of giving donations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming museum, Discovery World on Market is providing people with another way to donate to the organization.

Officials with the museum say that people have asked if there are other ways to donate and provide to the organization.

And with that, the Discovery World on Market officials are launching a wish list campaign that is available to the public.

Items such as coloring supplies, first aid kits and even a cotton candy machine are available for purchase for the museum.

As museum executive director, Wendy Shriver says that this campaign will provide people with the opportunity to help in many other areas that are necessary for a museum to function.

“So, a lot of the items on the list are items that we’re going to have to purchase for the museum in order to operate. Craft supplies, just different types of equipment for the rooms, trash cans. Just things that we need that we’re going to have to purchase before we open,” says Shriver.

Officials with Discovery World on Market will be making an announcement about the museum’s opening in late September.

Shriver says that the museum experienced a “slight hiccup” with its opening, as the group putting the museum together went through some supply chain issues.

If you would like to order something from the Discovery World wish list, you can click on this link to potentially donate from this wish list.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.