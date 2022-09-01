One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries after being transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center following the crash.

Sizemore was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue southbound on State Route 7. Twenty-two-year-old Jonas McCreedy was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra northbound on State Route 7 when McCreedy’s and Sizemore’s vehicles struck each other head-on near the center of the roadway.

McCreedy was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Pomeroy. The state of his condition is unknown.

According to the news release, Sizemore was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. State Route 7 was closed for an hour and a half while law enforcement investigated.

Other agencies on the scene included the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County EMS, and Tuppers Plains Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

