WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.

Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs.

K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for bomb and drug detection and therapy.

Select School Resource officers are now accompanied by the therapy K-9′s to help students in their schools.

The k-9 officers are there to help students that have been through trauma, help with emotional issues, and help de escalate situations that may arise according to one handler for Washington County.

Deputy Sheriff and School Resource Officer Matthew Martin is one of the new K-9 handlers for the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

Martin said this is his first time being a K-9 handler and so far… it’s been life changing.

“There’s definitely a lot of things you don’t think about that you have to do, but with having a whole other person to worry about, but the rewards outweigh the extra work by far.”

We recently reported on the loss of Axel, the K-9 officer in Kanawha County that was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Martin said that when you lose a K-9 you’re not only losing the resource they provide, but also losing an officer.

“Just because they have four legs doesn’t make them any less of an officer than the rest of us. We all become very attached to the k-9s. Handlers especially, but the entire department becomes attached to K-9s.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.