The Washington County Fair is putting on the final touches ahead of opening day Saturday

The rides are going up… the kids are finishing their booths …and vendors are coming in.
The fair prepares the final touches ahead of opening day on Saturday
The fair prepares the final touches ahead of opening day on Saturday(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

The gates open Saturday at 8 A.M. with events kicking off at 9 A.M. with a tractor pull.

The parade will kick off at 10 A.M. starting at Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta.

Candy Nelson, the treasurer and director for the fair, said a small opening ceremony will start at 11:30 A.M., and then most shows will begin at noon.

For anyone thinking of going, Nelson shared some advice on how to get the best experience from the fair.

”I would go to all the barns…go to everything. We have a lot more vendors underneath the roller rink now, go through the junior fair building to see what the kids have done as far as their projects. Go to the barns and talk to the kids because they put a lot of work and time into those. Just have a good time, go eat all of the food booths. So just have fun.”

The fair lasts until Tuesday night.

It’s $10 dollars per person to get in. That $10 includes the rides and everything involved inside the fairgrounds.

