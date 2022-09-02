The Castle is putting on a cemetery tour Saturday

WTAP News @ 5
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Castle is hosting a cemetery tour tomorrow at the Valley Cemetery in Reno at 10 am.

There will be reenactors portraying residents during various times in history that are in the cemetery.

One interesting person that will be talked about tomorrow is a female servant that worked at the castle in the 1940s, who is apart of a painting in the Castle.

Along with the servant, information will be shared about a Civil War Veteran among other men and women from history.

Kyle Yoho, the Education Director for the Castle, talked about the unique experience they are offering.

Yoho said, “We hope it’s educational; you learn a little bit about local history that you didn’t know before. We also hope it’s a fun and engaging process where you are talking to a person from the past.”

In order to attend, you will need a ticket which are on a first come first serve basis.

For more information visit:

Valley Cemetery Tour

