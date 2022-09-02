Devonshire’s late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-21

Pitt knocks off WVU in the Backyard Brawl
Pitt knocks off WVU in the Backyard Brawl(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

MJ Devonshire returned a tipped pass 56 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 remaining and No. 17 Pittsburgh beat West Virginia 38-31 on Thursday night in the return of the Backyard Brawl.

The Panthers edged their rivals for the first time since 2008 after a pass by West Virginia’s JT Daniels smacked off the hands of Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of Devonshire, who weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second touchdown in 43 seconds to turn a seven-point deficit into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Panthers in the opener for both teams.

