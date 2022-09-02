Governor Justice appoints two to State Board of Education

They are filling the seats vacated by Tom Campbell and Miller Hall.
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Govenror Jim Justice announced announced the appointment of two people to the State Board of Education Friday to fill seats left vacant by resignations.

According to a press release, Victor L. Gabriel will fill the seat vacated by Tom Campbell and will complete his term, which is set to expire in November of 2030.

Dr. Christopher A. Stansbury will fill the seat vacated by Miller Hall, the former Board of Education President. Stansbury will complete Hall’s term, which is set to expire in November of 2028.

Justice says Gabriel graduated from Fairmont State University and holds a Masters Degree from West Virginia University while Dr. Stansbury is a Charleston native and a graduate of West Virginia University and the Southern College of Optometry.

