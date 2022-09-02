Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week

WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

President Biden Declared this week as overdose awareness week.

This comes as Wednesday was observed as international overdose awareness day.

In a White House release, Biden said having the week will give us the opportunity to recommit ourselves to addressing this epidemic.

Local law enforcement agencies have been working to keep up with the drug epidemic.

Washington County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Martin is a member of the Recovery Engagement Team.

Martin said that they are still fighting the war on drugs, but they have started to shift gears and provide more resources and help to those struggling with addiction.

Sheriff deputy Martin and Vienna’s Police Chief Pifer said awareness days are important because more people will know of someone struggling.

“We’ve got to get rid of that stigma and let people know that there’s help out there and there’s a way out. Try to fix the problem before it gets to the point of death or incarceration.”

“When you come to an awareness day or something just like this, there’s little things I think they’ll realize that were maybe some clues that they can really put into action and say, ‘hey I should have seen this or maybe this lead to more than I realized.”

The US Drug Enforcement agency described International Overdose Awareness Day as the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.

Part of Washington County’s resources is the Recovery Engagement Team. Martin said this team is comprised of a law enforcement officer, a peer support and clinicians on the board. The team goes out and meets with individuals who have either recently overdosed or have requested assistance and resources. He said they try to give them some positives because when they’re in a state of addiction they can feel like there’s not a way out and there’s no hope.

Martin said Washington County has several in-patient and out-patient rehab centers, including NA and NAA meetings. He said that is anyone is interested in the extended list of resources available, they can reach out to him at the sheriffs office or the Washington County Board of Mental Health.

Chief Pifer said the Vienna Police Department has provided some training and education for their officers in order to best help get people to the services they need. He continued, stating the department works with different groups like Westbook Health Services and the Quick Response Team (QRT).

He said that Westbrook has started several programs including the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (L.E.A.D.), which is for low level offenders who currently have an addiction issue to get into treatment instead of incarceration. QRT goes into the field to help people who have overdosed and tries to get them treatment. That contact requires officers, according to Pifer.

Both Martin and Pifer said education and open minds are important for not only law enforcement, but also the community.

