Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

(WBKO)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A miner has passed away following an incident at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine.

The miner has been identified as Kris Ball, of Chapmanville.

Friday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement:

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Chelsea and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time. Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
Wood Co law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint warrant sweep, arresting 11.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
Firefighters win claim that city unfairly reduced their wages in 2017
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
The city starts searching for his replacement
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

Latest News

West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.
West Virginia House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session
20th Street in Huntington to close on MU Game Day
20th Street to close on Marshall University game day
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair starts Saturday
Overdose Awareness day and week shine light on resources available to those in the Mid Ohio...
Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week
Preview of cemetery tour
The Castle is putting on a cemetery tour Saturday