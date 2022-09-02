Obituary: Cunningham, Harvey Jennings “Pat”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham.   He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957.  Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany.  He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV.  Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.

Pat is survived by a son, Mike Cunningham (Brenda) of Belleville, WV; and sisters, Lois Roberts (Loyal) of Parkersburg, Sheila Heiney (Larry) of Grantsville, Pamela Yoak of North Canton, OH;

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline (Byrd) Cunningham.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.  Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery.  Visitation will be held from 11 AM-1 PM.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
Firefighters win claim that city unfairly reduced their wages in 2017
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
Wood Co law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint warrant sweep, arresting 11.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
The city starts searching for his replacement
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

Latest News

C. Larry “Pap” Sloter Obit
Obituary: Sloter, C. Larry “Pap”
Leona May Moore Obit
Obituary: Moore, Leona May
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Anderson, Anthonette (Toni) Lynn
Leo O. Gandor Obit
Obituary: Gandor, Leo O.