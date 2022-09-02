Obituary: Cunningham, Harvey Jennings “Pat”

Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957. Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV. Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.

Pat is survived by a son, Mike Cunningham (Brenda) of Belleville, WV; and sisters, Lois Roberts (Loyal) of Parkersburg, Sheila Heiney (Larry) of Grantsville, Pamela Yoak of North Canton, OH;

He was preceded in death by his wife, Caroline (Byrd) Cunningham.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

