Obituary: Scott, Joyce Ann Conner

Joyce Ann Conner Scott, 69, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away in her sleep Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on June 7, 1953. A daughter of the late Rollie and Dora Conner.

Joyce was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Clarence Scott, one daughter; Jennifer Boyce (Justin), two grandchildren, and four brothers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one brother, five half-brothers, and one half-sister.

In honoring Joyce’s wishes, there will be no services.

Donations may be made to the Big Tygart United Methodist Church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Scott family.

