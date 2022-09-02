Obituary: Tanner, James (Mike) Mikel

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022
James (Mike) Mikel Tanner, 70, of Chloe, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022.

He was born on October 16, 1951, in Gassaway, WV, the son of the late Nina Mary Tanner Drake.

Mike is survived by his wife, Rhonda Tanner, son, Joshua Tanner, daughter, Kimberly Tanner Greathouse (Weezer), stepson Dewayne Bischoff, all of Chloe, and his sister Connie Metheney. Mike had 7 grandchildren, Kayla, Jakob, Megan, Hailee, Brooke, Jr., and Kenny.

In addition to his mother, Mike is preceded in death by stepfather Glenn Parks Drake and a great-granddaughter, Peyton Storm Holcomb.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, held on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in Coen Cemetery, with Rev. Lester Tanner officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

