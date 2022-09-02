Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University has hit another significant roadblock that is making it difficult to provide former students with the transcripts they need.

According to the Facebook group run by former Ohio Valley University employees, “OVU Updates,” someone using VPN access hacked into the school’s database.

Once the school’s IT department regained access, the group found that the transcripts for former students are now deleted or removed.

Because of this issue, many former students are unable to prove that they had attended the school and show their grades.

“It’s next to impossible to get into a master’s degree or anything else. But I have friends who were trying to go into the military. They don’t have a transcript. Now they can’t. There’s many jobs, I have many friends at school there who’s a paralegal, same thing. She’s not able to change jobs because she doesn’t have her transcripts. So, it’s really affecting not just our education but it’s affecting our chances to move up in life to have good employment,” says 2019 OVU graduate, Kate Davis.

OVU Updates says the situation involving the transcripts was reported to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Higher Learning Commission.

We reached out to former officials from the college.

Including former president, Michael Ross and former legal counsel for Ross, Stephen Kenny.

We have only heard from former board chairman, Ben Moore on the issue.

W.Va. Higher Education Policy Commission Communications Director, Jessica Tice has provided a statement on the situation:

If true, this is a tragic situation for the former students and alumni of Ohio Valley University. OVU was a private institution that operated in the state of West Virginia and was entirely and independently responsible for protecting student records. As a state agency, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s role is limited when it comes to private institutions, though we have worked over the past several months to support the students and alumni of OVU whenever possible.

