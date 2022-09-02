Shooting kills student at school in Baltimore

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler...
Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (Gray News) - A student was fatally shot Friday at a high school in Maryland, police said.

Baltimore police said they received a report of the shooting at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School shortly after dismissal. A suspect was taken into custody.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said school officers chased after the suspect and caught him, also recovering the weapon they believe was used.

The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been released. An official said the suspect was a student from another school, and the shooting happened after an argument just outside the school, commonly known as Mervo High School.

“Today there was a tragic shooting outside Mervo during regular dismissal,” said Baltimore City Public Schools on Twitter. “One of our students was taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Our thoughts are with the family & Mervo community. We will have counselors at the school next week for students & staff.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
Firefighters win claim that city unfairly reduced their wages in 2017
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
Wood Co law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint warrant sweep, arresting 11.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
The city starts searching for his replacement
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

Latest News

FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on...
Jane Fonda says she has cancer, is dealing well with chemo
Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair starts Saturday
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
Overdose Awareness day and week shine light on resources available to those in the Mid Ohio...
Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week