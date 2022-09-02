Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna.

It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday.

According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.

Brian Caseman arrest (Vienna (W. Va.) PD)

Marthanna Savage arrest (Vienna (W. Va.) PD)

Vienna Police served the warrant because of suspected drug trafficking activity at the location.

The release says officers found what was believed to be heroin and items that would be used to sell controlled substances.

Caseman was released after posting a ten-thousand-dollar bond. Savage was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Caseman faces one to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $25,000 or both if convicted.

