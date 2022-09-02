Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna.

It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday.

According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin.  54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.

Brian Caseman arrest
Brian Caseman arrest(Vienna (W. Va.) PD)
Marthanna Savage arrest
Marthanna Savage arrest(Vienna (W. Va.) PD)

Vienna Police served the warrant because of suspected drug trafficking activity at the location.

The release says officers found what was believed to be heroin and items that would be used to sell controlled substances.

Caseman was released after posting a ten-thousand-dollar bond.  Savage was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Caseman faces one to 15 years in jail and a fine of up to $25,000 or both if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
Firefighters win claim that city unfairly reduced their wages in 2017
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
Wood Co law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint warrant sweep, arresting 11.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
The city starts searching for his replacement
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

Latest News

Washington County Fair
The Washington County Fair starts Saturday
Overdose Awareness day and week shine light on resources available to those in the Mid Ohio...
Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week
Preview of cemetery tour
The Castle is putting on a cemetery tour Saturday
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone