Warren is this week’s Band of the Week

The warren marching band is looking to continue a successful tradition as it starts a new season.

The years band is bigger than years past and is hoping those new members will help them march back into state finals.

It’s a new season … with some new faces for the Warren High School Marching Band.

Courtney Clark is the band director for Warren Marching Band.

He said this years competition band grew by six people.

This is the first time in a while that the band has grown.

Mr. Clark says he believes it’s to be because of their Friday night band.

Seniors in the band say this years musical selection is more challenging.

It’s year two for the Warren Marching Band’s Friday night band – known as the Big Blue Machine.

Pit section leader Emma Hendrickson says the band is an opportunity for students to try marching band.

Hendrickson said, “... So they are not as involved, but still involved. They are still on the field, apart of it, getting to play music, and learning how to march. If they want to upgrade to marching band, like the full thing, then that gives them the practice and the start of it so they don’t have to just jump in and not know what they are doing.”

The steppingstone of the Friday night band has allowed the Marching Warriors, which is warren’s competition band, to grow according to senior Garrett Biddinger and drum major Ashlyn Hoyes.

Biddinger said, “There were several that were in the Friday night band, the Big Blue Machine, last year that came up to the Saturday band this year. I think that definitely helped getting younger kids introduced to it, and then encouraging them to join the big band.”

Hoyes said, “Yes, last year our Marching Warriors numbers were, I think we were, 39 kids with most being in drumline and our front ensemble. This year our marching warriors has increased to 45, I think, which has gone up a good bit. Then our BBM (Big Blue Machine) is up to 66 kids, I believe.”

Band members say that along with the bigger band, the they are preforming music that is a little more challenging.

Last year stuck out to senior Olivia Foster as being the first year of the change in pace that has continued into this year.

Foster said, “I think last year was kind of like, I don’t want to say new era, but it was definitely more difficult, I guess, than the years before. I think this year, it’s adding onto that.”

Woodwind section leader Sophia Stevens said the faster tempo of the music is a challenge for members.

Stevens said, “This is the most difficult music that we’ve had since my seventh-grade year. I believe that it’s a lot harder just because of the tempos. We’re able to do a lot more at faster tempos with our audition and everything. We are able to do the 180 tempos that we are going at this year that’s quick and upbeat, but makes it seem so much better.”

Mr. Clark said the changes will help his band continue to improve its performance.

Clark said, “I try to pick music that is not at my student’s level but above my student’s level. If they’re saying it’s difficult, I’m just always trying to get growth out of my students. In my mind its not good enough to be where we were, but to be beyond that.”

The Warren Marching Warriors are preforming Through the Veil at competitions.

This show expresses the connection between us and loved ones that have passed.

