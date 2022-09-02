The Washington County Fair starts Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Fair starts tomorrow at noon.

There is an entry fee of $10 which covers rides and events going on inside the fair.

Some of the events include a tractor pull Saturday, a Rodeo Sunday, and a drag race Tuesday.

Kurt Bohlen is the President of the Washington County Fair Board and he talked about different ways the fair is for the community.

Bohlen said, “I hope they come and have a good time, support the kids exhibiting projects. It’s a big part of the year for them, a columniation of the projects they’ve worked hard on all year. Come and show some respect for the kids and take some time to look at their animals and observe all the hard work they’ve put into it.”

Along with all of the activities, there are numerous food vendors and about 10 rides.

All of the activities run through Tuesday evening.

For more information visit:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.