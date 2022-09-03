2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football
Scores and highlights from Week 2 of M.O.V. High School football(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11
WTAP News @ 11

Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games.

Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28.

Parkersburg South got a statement win as they downed University 78-14.

St. Marys got a win in their home opener over Ravenswood 56-13.

Marietta got their first win of the season, taking down Athens in a close one 12-7.

Fort Frye improves to 3-0 on the season, as they take down Zanesville 40-27.

The Frontier Cougars got the win in their home opener, taking down Beallsville 48-8.

Waterford fell on the road in a close one against Shenandoah 18-13.

Doddridge County got a statement win at home against Tyler Consolidated 20-12.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Bumgarner, Lindsey Brooke

Latest News

2022 Week 3 Football Frenzy Feature Package: Marietta College Pioneers First Look
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Feature Package: Marietta College Pioneers Preview
2022 Week 3 Football Frenzy A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy A Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy B Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy B Block
2022 Week 3 Football Frenzy Play of the Night
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy Play of the Night