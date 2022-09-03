2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games.

Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28.

Parkersburg South got a statement win as they downed University 78-14.

St. Marys got a win in their home opener over Ravenswood 56-13.

Marietta got their first win of the season, taking down Athens in a close one 12-7.

Fort Frye improves to 3-0 on the season, as they take down Zanesville 40-27.

The Frontier Cougars got the win in their home opener, taking down Beallsville 48-8.

Waterford fell on the road in a close one against Shenandoah 18-13.

Doddridge County got a statement win at home against Tyler Consolidated 20-12.

