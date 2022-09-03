The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Community members came together to honor the life of Captain Ransford Heckert.

Heckert’s family held the service on his sternwheeler, inviting friends to join them for one last trip on the river.

Heckert received full military honors including the flag dedication to his wife, the 21 gun salute, the playing of Taps, and canon fire.

Heckert was born and raised here in Parkersburg, attending Parkersburg High School in the class of 1966.

He served six years with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist.

He was a local business owner and belonged to several other organizations in the community, including being the president of the American Sternwheel Association, the Great Kanawha River Navy, Marine Corps League, taxi cab association, and more.

