Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Lucas faces Fleeing while DUI charges after leading police on a chase early Wednesday...
A Williamstown man is arrested after leading police on a chase
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
Wood Co law enforcement agencies worked together in a joint warrant sweep, arresting 11.
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
Firefighters win claim that city unfairly reduced their wages in 2017
Parkersburg firefighters win lawsuit against the City on unfair wage reductions
The city starts searching for his replacement
Belpre’s Chief of Police will retire early, starting the search for his replacement

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston.
West Virginia House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session
Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight