The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway

The first day of the Washington County Fair is officially underway(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., OH. (WTAP) -

Today’s the first day of the Washington County Fair.

It kicked off this morning with a parade through Marietta.

Rides, line dancing, live music, and livestock shows are located throughout the fairgrounds and continuing throughout the four days.

The president of the Washington County fair board, Kurt Bohlen said the first day is always a little stressful but he’s happy with the turn out, and hopes everything for the four days goes smoothly.

“You’d like to say there’s never going to be any problems, but there’s always problems. You do the best you can. Make it as good as you can for the kids that are exhibiting. Hopefully the community shows up and supports them and supports the fair.

Tomorrow’s activities will start at 9 A.M. with a worship service in the horse arena and goat showmanship in the multi-purpose building.

For more information on events and times you can visit the Washington County Fair’s Website.

